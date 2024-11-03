Thailand\'s creative economy needs consistent policies: Industry leaders

Speaking during a panel discussion at the 2nd Creative Excellence Awards 2024 ceremony, they expressed gratitude for the government's intentions to bolster Thailand's soft power but underscored that good intentions must be met with resilience and sustainable support.
Titled "Empowering Creativity: Unlocking Thailand's Potential for Global Soft Power", leading producers and designers acknowledged the government's positive intentions, but emphasised the need for more concrete, sustained support.
Acclaimed film director Sivaroj Kongsakul highlighted how inconsistent governmental support has hindered the Thai film industry's growth.
"Every government shows goodwill towards the creative industry, but this support often diminishes with leadership changes. Starting from scratch with each new administration is exhausting and impedes progress. We desperately need consistent, long-term support," he explained.
Prasit Vitayasamrit, executive creative director and co-founder of leading advertising agency Choojai & Friends, echoed these concerns, particularly regarding workforce welfare.
"Thai productions deliver outstanding results, but ironically, we're known for high-quality work at bargain prices. While we understand clients' budget constraints, we need governmental measures to bridge this gap, enabling creative workers to maintain quality without compromising their livelihoods," he said.
Thakun Chaopasi, the Creative Green Awards winner, expressed his appreciation for the awards, adding that winning them helps raise brand awareness and promotes both the brand and the business.
However, as a startup, he emphasised that developing a business from a creative idea necessitates not only tireless efforts and budget support from both the public and private sectors, but also the know-how to run the business, such as management, accounting skills, and the creation of a tangible business model.
"The issue is that both government and private sector support is typically provided on a project-by-project basis; once a project concludes, the support often ceases as well," he noted, reinforcing Sivaroj's call for greater consistency.
Leveraging cultural heritage
Benjamin Webb, Asia Pacific Insights director, emphasised Thailand's unique position to capitalise on its rich cultural assets. Speaking on "The Role of Culture and Heritage in Strengthening National Soft Power", Webb noted that Thailand's cuisine ranks sixth globally in terms of soft power influence.
"Thailand's rich tapestry of traditions and cuisine offers unparalleled potential to enhance its global soft power," Webb remarked. He recommended focusing on elevating the country's arts and entertainment sectors to create a more comprehensive cultural narrative that resonates internationally.
Government commitment
Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuanthong reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering creativity as a key driver of human capital development. He emphasised that this approach would contribute to sustainable economic growth and improved quality of life for Thai citizens.
"Inspiring creativity can drive Thailand's economic growth and improve the quality of life," he said.
Celebrating creative excellence
The Creative Excellence Awards 2024 recognised outstanding local talents, with 15 awards across three categories awarded for creative contributions that reflect the changing global landscape.
Dr Chakrit Pichyangkul, executive director of the Creative Economy Agency, asserted that these awards serve as a platform for Thai creatives' recognition on a broader scale.
The ceremony recognised outstanding achievements across three main categories:
Creative Festival Award: Tourism of Andaman Old Town to Trang (Trang Renown)
Creative Branding Award:
– Shellac Crafts" Lampang Shellac Dyeing Fabric Festival
– Bangkok Identity Theme by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration
Creative Cultural Asset Award: Thai Fit Award for Exercise Using Thai Dance
Creative Regeneration Award: Revisiting Kimyong
Creative Tourism Award: Go Go Bus! by MAYDAY!
Creative Sustainability Award:
Innovation in protein restoration from liquid salted egg whites
Niran Wreath to Protect the Earth
Creative Brand Award: Tiger Bean Milk
– Creative Social Responsibility Award:
– AfterKlass Money Board Game Youth Tournament 2024
From Kitchen ToChicken and Beyond
Creative Collaboration Award: Ten Years of 'ha' Selling Laughter
Creative Technology Award: Collective Blooms
Creative Community Inclusivity Award: Doyster and Friends
Creative Well-Being Award: "Nifty Elderly" home decoration toys
Creative Equality Award: Jump Thailand Hackathon
Creative Education Award: "Cheevin Robot"
Creative Green Award: Chicken on the Planet
Dr Chakrit concluded that these awards exemplify Thailand's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation across various sectors.
"The power of creative excellence will spark unique products, services, and projects that contribute to urban, economic, and social development, ultimately benefiting the nation's future," he said.