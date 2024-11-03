Thailand\'s creative economy needs consistent policies: Industry leaders

Speaking during a panel discussion at the 2nd Creative Excellence Awards 2024 ceremony, they expressed gratitude for the government's intentions to bolster Thailand's soft power but underscored that good intentions must be met with resilience and sustainable support.

Titled "Empowering Creativity: Unlocking Thailand's Potential for Global Soft Power", leading producers and designers acknowledged the government's positive intentions, but emphasised the need for more concrete, sustained support.

Acclaimed film director Sivaroj Kongsakul highlighted how inconsistent governmental support has hindered the Thai film industry's growth.

"Every government shows goodwill towards the creative industry, but this support often diminishes with leadership changes. Starting from scratch with each new administration is exhausting and impedes progress. We desperately need consistent, long-term support," he explained.

Prasit Vitayasamrit, executive creative director and co-founder of leading advertising agency Choojai & Friends, echoed these concerns, particularly regarding workforce welfare.