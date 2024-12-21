Bangkok celebrates winter with three days of cultural performances

The Phra Nakhon District Office of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is hosting the "Khon Tai Wang" festival to welcome the cooler season.

This vibrant event features captivating Khon performances, a festive atmosphere, and a focus on supporting local businesses.

The event will take place from December 21–24, from 4.30pm to 8pm, at the Tha Tian Pier Activity Area on Thai Wang Road. The festival aims to revitalise the area as a cultural and tourist destination.

The "Khon Tai Wang" festival showcases the artistry of Khon, a traditional Thai masked dance drama, through performances by renowned institutions such as the Drama Institute, the Graduate Institute of Development Arts, Wat Phra Chetuphon School, and the Duriya Praneet Foundation.



