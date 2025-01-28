Australian short film festival Flickerfest returns to Bangkok

Bangkok film fans are in for a treat this Saturday, February 1, as the Flickerfest short film festival returns to the Phoenix Auditorium Hall.

The free event, hosted by the Australian Embassy for the fourth year running, will showcase a selection of award-winning Australian short films alongside a special entry from Thailand.

Flickerfest is an internationally recognised Australian short film festival, accredited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This year's Bangkok programme features nine Australian films, including heartwarming live-action adaptation "Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge" (2023), based on the beloved children's book by Mem Fox.

