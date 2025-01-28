Australian short film festival Flickerfest returns to Bangkok

Bangkok film fans are in for a treat this Saturday, February 1, as the Flickerfest short film festival returns to the Phoenix Auditorium Hall.
The free event, hosted by the Australian Embassy for the fourth year running, will showcase a selection of award-winning Australian short films alongside a special entry from Thailand.
Flickerfest is an internationally recognised Australian short film festival, accredited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This year's Bangkok programme features nine Australian films, including heartwarming live-action adaptation "Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge" (2023), based on the beloved children's book by Mem Fox.
Other highlights include "Favourites" (2023), a story of parental dilemmas during a disastrous family camping trip, and "Ashes" (2023), a dark comedy exploring grief, love, and the enduring influence of those we've lost.
The programme also features "First Drop" (2023), "The Bank Manager" (2023), "Fences" (2022), "Lost and Found" (2018), "Room for One More" (2023), and "Head Over Wheels" (2023).
Adding a local touch, the festival will also screen "I Can't Hear But I'm Here," the award-winning Best Thailand Entry from the NOVA Focus on Ability Short Film Competition 2024. This heartwarming story promises to showcase the talents of Thai filmmakers and celebrate themes of ability and togetherness.
Australia’s ambassador to Thailand, Angela Macdonald, encourages Thais to attend the free event. "These short films offer a captivating mix of comedy, drama, and creative storytelling," she said. "We hope Bangkok audiences will be impressed by this selection."
All films will be screened with Thai subtitles and are suitable for all ages. The event takes place on Saturday afternoon, February 1, from 2pm to 3.30pm at Phoenix Auditorium Hall, Phoenix Mall, Pratunam. Register for free viewing at http://bit.ly/FFTH2025.