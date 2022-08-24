Wed, August 31, 2022

life

'TK Music Weekend ' Music festival in the library at TK Park

Thailand Knowledge Park, or TK Park, is hosting TK Music Weekend, a music festival that invites music lovers and readers to listen to music in a warm and relaxed setting within the library.

At the music festival, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the artist Bell Warisara, a young favorite singer with a distinct, angelic voice and the owner of the popular pop songs "Circle it out," "love u 1m," and "Microwave."

Loserpop, the new band from What The Duck music label, is also featured, with dream pop music that is easy to listen to. The band owns the hit songs "once," "Scent," and "Fall." SAMMii, a new artist with a low-tone voice, is preparing to perform a special show from the album Make Me Sick EP.

And Uncle Ben will bring the hit songs from the Sundown EP album to make everyone happy.

 

Listen to beautiful music, sing, play, and dance for free on August 27 - 28, 2022 from 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the Open Space, TK Park, 8th floor, CentralWorld. Alternatively, you can watch live on Facebook at TK Park อุทยานการเรียนรู้ or on YouTube at TK Park Channel.

Published : August 24, 2022

