Donsaron back as World Film Festival director, with over 80 cinema gems

Renowned Thai independent filmmaker and critic Donsaron Kovitvanitcha has been chosen to continue as director of next month’s 16th World Film Festival in Bangkok.
Donsaron is a veteran of various Thai films that won international acclaim, including “Boundary” (2013), “The Master” (2015), “The Blue Hour” (2015), “Malila: The Farewell Flower” (2017), and “Die Tomorrow” (2017).
He also helmed last year’s edition of the film festival held from December 2-11.
“I believe that this year’s World Film will be just as exciting, with high quality and interesting film screenings throughout the 11-day festival to match the previous edition,” he said.
The 16th World Film Festival is being held under the theme “New Horizons”, representing progress and innovation in the Thai film industry.
“This time, we are selecting more than 80 critically acclaimed films from around the world for the enjoyment of audiences in Thailand,” he said.
“The selection focuses on movies presented by new-generation filmmakers in Thailand and abroad who have outstanding talent and diverse world views.”
Film buffs will also be able to join seminar sessions with directors and actors of films screened at the festival.
The programme of films aimed at opening new horizons for viewers and moviemakers alike will be announced soon.
The 16th World Film Festival will be held at SF World Cinema in Bangkok’s CentralWorld mall from November 7-17.