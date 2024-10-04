Donsaron back as World Film Festival director, with over 80 cinema gems

Renowned Thai independent filmmaker and critic Donsaron Kovitvanitcha has been chosen to continue as director of next month’s 16th World Film Festival in Bangkok.

Donsaron is a veteran of various Thai films that won international acclaim, including “Boundary” (2013), “The Master” (2015), “The Blue Hour” (2015), “Malila: The Farewell Flower” (2017), and “Die Tomorrow” (2017).

He also helmed last year’s edition of the film festival held from December 2-11.