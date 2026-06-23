Wok this way: Thailand’s shophouses shape Bangkok’s Michelin dining scene

Where street fire meets star power

Jay Fai, the one-Michelin-starred restaurant in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, remains the clearest symbol of this high-low movement. Its fame rests not on theatrical plating, but on command of flame, timing and ingredients.

The crab omelette has become a Bangkok legend, while wok-fried seafood, curries and noodle dishes show why the experience stays in the memory long after the queue has ended. The wait is part of the ritual; the reward is food that proves street-side confidence can stand beside global fine dining.

In Yaowarat, Potong, another one-Michelin-starred restaurant, offers a different but equally powerful expression of the same idea. Led by Chef Pichaya “Pam” Soontornyanakij, the restaurant occupies her family’s former Chinese herbal-medicine building, turning inheritance into a contemporary Thai-Chinese dining language.

Its design philosophy is built around juxtaposition, placing distinct elements side by side to create meaning through contrast. Across the food, ambience, drinks and service, Potong uses this idea to show how memory can be transformed into a modern dining experience.