City on the edge: Over 70% of Bangkokians diagnosed with stress

"More than 70% of 100,000 individuals examined under the city’s healthcare policy were found to be suffering stress-related conditions,” said Tavida Kamolvej.

“These individuals are seeking companionship and spaces to talk. When we have statistics on stress like this, we must not ignore them," she told the “We're Being Festival", an event on mental health held in Pathum Wan district.

Characterised by a hurried pace of work, lifestyles of Bangkokians often lead to stress without them even realising it, she said.