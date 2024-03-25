City on the edge: Over 70% of Bangkokians diagnosed with stress
Feeling stressed? You’re not alone. Over 70% of Bangkok residents were diagnosed with stress during recent health checks, the city’s deputy governor said on Sunday.
"More than 70% of 100,000 individuals examined under the city’s healthcare policy were found to be suffering stress-related conditions,” said Tavida Kamolvej.
“These individuals are seeking companionship and spaces to talk. When we have statistics on stress like this, we must not ignore them," she told the “We're Being Festival", an event on mental health held in Pathum Wan district.
Characterised by a hurried pace of work, lifestyles of Bangkokians often lead to stress without them even realising it, she said.
"Events like this are very welcome because creating a space for mental well-being, regardless of the format, is about creating a safe space for everyone. We want mental health to be accessible to everyone, not an exclusive privilege," she added.
Tavida was speaking at the Slowcombo, a community space developed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) as part of its policy to create safe public areas and improve the city’s liveability.
The BMA’s well-publicised push to create city gardens was just one aspect of this policy, she explained. The policy also involves opening up areas for diverse activities, because each person's way of dealing with stress differs. Examples include music performances in parks, meditation sessions, and Sound Healing therapy.
The mental health policy also covers schools, where the BMA is cultivating a therapeutic environment for stressed out students. This requires developing teachers and learning spaces while organising regular activities of this nature to create safe and healing spaces for everyone to thrive together, Tavida said.
The "We're Being Festival" is organised by the Love Frankie Social Change Agency, an organisation promoting mental health and social change.
It features 80 mental health workshops, exhibitions, health markets, and discussions on mental health with artists and experts.
The festival is back at Slowcombo this Saturday and Sunday (March 30-31).
Slowcombo is located between Soi Chula 48 and 50 next to Samyan Mitrtown Mall (MRT Sam Yan, Exit 2).
Entry to the festival is free.