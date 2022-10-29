Visitors throng T-Rex skeleton exhibit ahead of first such Christie's auction in Asia

“Heard that they are open to public for viewing and the queue. So we were very excited, we got up very early to prepare to come,” said retiree Nancy Seet who brought her grandchildren to the exhibition.

Meanwhile dinosaur enthusiasts Gabriel Chew and Richard Chan were impressed by the creature which would have lived 68 – 66 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period.

“So, sort of like reliving my childhood. Yeah, and personally I collect a lot of like Jurassic Park T-Rex figurines so really cool to see an actual one life right here today,” said Chan.

This is the first auction of a T-Rex fossil in Asia, according to Christie's and was only the third T-Rex skeleton to be auctioned in history despite some experts saying such rare historically-significant objects should not be auctioned to private collectors, where the public and scientists will not be able to access them.



