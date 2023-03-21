Bangkok Art Auction presents ‘THE EXTRAORDINAIRE’ auction

The Extraordinaire auction presents the sale considered as an up-game phenomenon for an art auction in Thailand, bringing together Top-tier and on-the-rise Thai art and International Art.

Some Not-to-miss highlights are the National artist, master of Abstract, Pratuang Aimcharoen and his monumental, breathtaking oil on canvas 'California' created during his USA Trip with the artist being in awe by the wide variety of nature from oceans, mountains to desert during his USA trip in 1988.