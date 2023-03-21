Bangkok Art Auction presents ‘THE EXTRAORDINAIRE’ auction

Bangkok Art Auction presents ‘THE EXTRAORDINAIRE’ auctionbackground-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, March 31, 2023
TUESDAY, March 21, 2023

Bangkok Art Auction presents ‘THE EXTRAORDINAIRE’ gathers collection of remarkable masterpieces from top-tier Thai and international artists, ranging from Modern art, Contemporary art to Street art with a great balance of aesthetics and investment.

The Extraordinaire auction presents the sale considered as an up-game phenomenon for an art auction in Thailand, bringing together Top-tier and on-the-rise Thai art and International Art.

Some Not-to-miss highlights are the National artist, master of Abstract, Pratuang Aimcharoen and his monumental, breathtaking oil on canvas 'California' created during his USA Trip with the artist being in awe by the wide variety of nature from oceans, mountains to desert during his USA trip in 1988.

Thawan Duchanee’s Bull brushstroke painting with brisk strokes turns into a powerful visual imagery created in 2009.

The show also includes The Girl Waiting for Bangkok Snow by Natee Utarit in 2009, stunning work portraying the snow figure of the little red riding hood on the green grass, the naive girl waiting for things that may never come true like snow falling in Bangkok.

AUCTION  DATE: 26 March 2023 from 3PM onwards

PUBLIC PREVIEW: 23 - 26 March 2023 from 10.30 AM - 9PM

VENUE: TRUE ICON HALL Convention 7th floor, ICONSIAM

TAGS
Art AuctionBangkokModern artThai contemporary artStreet Art
