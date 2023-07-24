From an emperor’s court to television: Follow the history of Tiger Balm

But did you know that this balm was not actually created in Thailand?

Tiger Balm began its journey in the 1870s when Chinese herbalist Aw Chu Kin left the Emperor’s court to set up an apothecary in Rangoon (now Yangon). His shop was called Eng Aun Tong, or Hall of Everlasting Peace, where he made and sold his special concoction Ban Kin Yu or “10,000 Golden Oil”. This magical oil purportedly eased all aches and pains.

On his deathbed in 1908, he asked his sons Aw Boon Haw (“Gentle Tiger”) and Aw Boon Par (“Gentle Leopard”) to perfect the product.

By 1924, the brothers had polished the recipe as we know it and come up with Tiger Balm, named after Boon Haw. The brothers designed the hexagonal glass container, not only because it was auspicious but also because it was easy to hold.

By then, the brothers had turned Eng Aun Tong into a successful business empire, producing and selling pharmaceutical products, including Tiger Balm. The balm did not just sell well in Burma (Myanmar) but also in China, Japan and Southeast Asia.