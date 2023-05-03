Hollywood writers strike outside Netflix over pay dispute with studios and streamers

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said its leadership unanimously supported a strike after failing to reach an agreement for higher pay from studios such as Walt Disney Co and Netflix Inc.

"The companies' behaviour has created a gig economy inside a union workforce," said the WGA, which represents roughly 11,500 writers.

The guild was seeking changes in pay and the formulas used to compensate writers when their work is used by streaming services, among other proposals. The WGA estimated its changes would cost about $429 million a year, according to a negotiations summary shared on Twitter and verified by Reuters as authentic.