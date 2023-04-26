Harry Belafonte remembered in Hollywood with flowers on his Walk of Fame star

Belafonte started his entertainment career belting "Day O" in his 1950s hit song "Banana Boat" before turning to political activism.

On Hollywood Boulevard, fans were full of praise for the star, who died of congestive heart failure at his home in New York on Tuesday with his wife Pamela by his side, the firm of his longtime spokesperson Ken Sunshine said in a statement.

"He used his acting career to be a platform to speak to so many individuals to say, hey, we are here, Black people, we matter. And his acting, his charisma, who he is as a person, it just shines," said Andre Delaine, a 36-year-old Belafonte fan from Ohio.

"He was one of the greatest actors there was. I was a little girl on my father's floor, and grandmother's floor, watching. Just one of the greatest actors there ever will be," added Brigitte Weatherspoon, a 47-year-old Belafonte fan.

As a Black leading man who explored racial themes in 1950s movies, Belafonte would later move on to work with his friend Martin Luther King Jr. during the US civil rights movement in the early 1960s. He became the driving force behind the celebrity-studded, famine-fighting hit song "We Are the World" in the 1980s.