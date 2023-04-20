US superstar Halle Bailey makes low-profile but festive visit to Thailand

Halle Lynn Bailey, 23, is an American singer-songwriter and actress. She is best known for being one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chlöe Bailey. The duo has been nominated for five Grammy awards since 2018.

Her role as Skyler Forster in the television sitcom “Grown-ish” earned her a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2020 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Image Awards.

She was cast as "Princess Ariel" in the 2023 live-action Disney film "The Little Mermaid", which is based on the 1989 animated film of the same name. The film is scheduled to be released on May 25.

Bailey has faced bullying from social-media trolls who insist the fictional character Princess Ariel should remain animated and have white skin and red hair.