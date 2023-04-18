Chonburi’s Bang Saen Beach groans under piles of post-Songkran garbage

Though most provinces mark Songkran from April 13-15 every year, some provinces in the East of Thailand celebrate the festival for a bit longer.

Chonburi, for instance, held its “Wan Lai” or “day that flows” festivities on Sunday and Monday at Bang Saen Beach in Muang district. Activities included paying respect to Buddha deities, building sand mounds and playing traditional games.

Since thousands of tourists flocked to mark the extra Songkran festivities over the two days, locals woke up on Tuesday to streets filled with garbage.

The Saen Suk Municipality on Tuesday posted images of the piles of garbage left on Liab Hat Bang Saen Road on its Facebook page with the question: “We are happy to welcome everyone, but when you leave, who picks up the garbage?”

The post said the city will hold a big clean all this week to tidy up all roads in the Saen Suk area and invited locals to join in. The post said that so far, students from Burapha University, local vendors and municipal officials have signed up.

“We urge vendors to clean up the areas where they set up their stalls,” the post said. “If everyone cleans up after themselves, our Bang Saen Beach will return to its beautiful state in no time.”