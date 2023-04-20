Pattaya’s Songkran party still flowing as Thailand dries off

The fun started on Wednesday at 11am as crowds turned up with water guns and barrel-toting pickups to splash each other cool in sweltering hot-season temperatures.

The flow of revellers jammed Sukhumvit, North Pattaya, Central Pattaya, South Pattaya and Jomtien Beach roads.

Adding to the party atmosphere is live music from stages set up along the beachfront. Street vendors have set up stalls selling food, drinks and a choice of water weapons.

More than 800 police, soldiers, municipal officers and medical staff were deployed on Wednesday to ensure safety, said Pattaya officials.

Over 100,000 people are expected to take part in the first Wan Lai festival in four years after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.