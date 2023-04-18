Marking Songkran the Mon way in Kanchanaburi
A crowd of devotees along with tourists showed up at Wat Wang Wiwekaram in Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhalaburi on Monday to participate in a special ceremony to mark Songkran.
The ceremony, a Thai-Mon tradition, included the pouring of scented water on monks through perforated bamboo sticks.
Male devotees were also seen lying on their stomachs, so monks could walk on their backs to free them of all illnesses. Local superstition has it that people who allow Buddhist monks to walk on their backs will be free from sickness.
The rituals ended with a water-splashing party among revellers.
ALL 13 PHOTOS
RELATED