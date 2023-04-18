Marking Songkran the Mon way in Kanchanaburibackground-defaultbackground-default
WEDNESDAY, April 19, 2023
Marking Songkran the Mon way in Kanchanaburi

Marking Songkran the Mon way in Kanchanaburi

TUESDAY, April 18, 2023

A crowd of devotees along with tourists showed up at Wat Wang Wiwekaram in Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhalaburi on Monday to participate in a special ceremony to mark Songkran.

The ceremony, a Thai-Mon tradition, included the pouring of scented water on monks through perforated bamboo sticks.

Marking Songkran the Mon way in Kanchanaburi

Male devotees were also seen lying on their stomachs, so monks could walk on their backs to free them of all illnesses. Local superstition has it that people who allow Buddhist monks to walk on their backs will be free from sickness.

 

Marking Songkran the Mon way in Kanchanaburi

The rituals ended with a water-splashing party among revellers.

Marking Songkran the Mon way in Kanchanaburi

