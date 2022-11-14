Hollywood’s Anne Hathaway calls on global business community to put women first

Speaking via video message at the Business 20 (B20), the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community tasked with formulating policy recommendations to the G20 Presidency, meeting today in Bali, Hathaway said: "As fuel and food prices rise globally, amid the climate emergency and sustained military conflicts, women's incomes - as well as their contributions to businesses' success and the recovery of markets — matter even more than ever. This year, in 169 countries and areas – that's most of the world – women's labour force participation is expected to stay below pre-pandemic levels."

UN Women research shows that more women than men left the workforce in 2020 due to the pandemic, to face the added care burden that came with the stay-at-home mandates, and have also stayed out of the job market longer.

Women are also shouldering a bigger share of the care work at home – at least three times as many hours as men, which led to women doing an additional 512 billion hours of unpaid care at home.

UN Women's Executive Director, Sima Bahous, emphasized that the world's future progress depends on women's skills and leadership, observing how, during the Covid-19 pandemic, "women sustained their families, staffed our health-care systems and invented lifesaving vaccines. As leaders of countries, women instigated some of the most effective responses to the pandemic."