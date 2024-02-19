Day 2 pass for S2O Songkran music festival in Bangkok gone

Regular one-day passes for April 13 and 15 were still available, according to the S2O website, which bills the three-day event as the “world’s largest Songkran celebration and electronic music festival”.

The one-day passes for April 13 and 15 sell for Bt2,000, while the April 14 tickets went for Bt2,200.

Festival-goers must be at least 20 years old.