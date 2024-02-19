Day 2 pass for S2O Songkran music festival in Bangkok gone
With the promise of leading bands and electronic DJs at this year’s Pepsi S2O Factory Songkran festival in Bangkok, the second day’s tickets for April 14 have already sold out.
Regular one-day passes for April 13 and 15 were still available, according to the S2O website, which bills the three-day event as the “world’s largest Songkran celebration and electronic music festival”.
The one-day passes for April 13 and 15 sell for Bt2,000, while the April 14 tickets went for Bt2,200.
Festival-goers must be at least 20 years old.
S2O Factory has been organising a Songkran Eelctronic Dance Music Festival since 2015. Currently, the venue for this year is listed as Live Park on Rama 9, but the website notes that it could be updated soon.
The company started selling its tickets on January 27.
According to the site, the line-up of “world famous DJs” on April 14 include The Chainsmonkers, Subtronics, Showtek, Acraze and Blanke.
The DJs scheduled to perform on April 13 are Illesilum, Joyride, Deorro, TJR and Wuki. Armin Van Buuren, Afrojack, Gordo, Jonas Blue, Liu and Seth Hills will be among the DJs to showcase on April 15.
S2O Factory also noted plans to take the Songkran music festival to Taiwan and Tokyo, with more details to be announced later.