Get to know different kite styles at major Bangkok festival
Thai and international kites are being showcased to visitors at Design Village Kaset-Nawamin branch in Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district until March 17.
Spanning the first floor and courtyard of the retail complex, the “Design Village Khon Klang Kite 2024” allows visitors to get to know various types of kites during the two-week event.
The highlight of the festivities is watching the kite show, which is available to visitors starting from 4pm until this Sunday (March 10). Those who are busy this week can catch another kite show from March 14-17.
Large “Hayak” kites based on the giants from Buddhist mythology, are among the highlights of the show, which also include cute animal-shaped kite.
Participants can learn to make Thai traditional kites from four regions until Sunday, and take part in a kite painting workshop until March 17.
For more information, please visit Design Village’s Facebook page.