Science Film Festival 2022 asks: Why so few women scientists?

“When we talk about gender diversity and inclusion, it should start at school. A society that does not allow inclusion will end up overlooking people’s potential. Also, we can’t achieve sustainability, if women are excluded,” German Ambassador Georg Schmidt said in his opening remarks.

“If you don’t include women, you will miss half of the picture.”

This year’s festival offers films under the categories of Family Edutainment; Natural Science, Life Science and Technology; Non-Verbal and Science Shorts; and Ecology and Environment.

The offerings come from India, Australia, Germany, Ireland, Angola, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, Croatia, Malawi, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The films will be shown for free from November 1 to December 20. Venues include the NSTDA Thailand Science Park, the Thai Film Archive, the National Science Museum, City Learning Park Nakhon Si Thammarat and Science Centres in other provinces such as Ubon Ratchathani, Lampang, Roi Et, Kanchanaburi, Yala, Sa Kaew, Trang, Nakhon Sawan, Khon Kaen, Ayutthaya, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Phanom, Phitsanulok, Narathiwat, Pattani and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Schools and teachers also can apply to use the films as teaching material in classrooms via https://sciencefilm.ipst.ac.th/

The films can also be watched online via a streaming system, which requires viewers to register first. To ease accessibility, all films are dubbed in Thai and have subtitles.

“Building a local group of youngsters with talent in science and engineering will be critical in supporting Thailand’s continued economic success in moving towards a sustainable future,” said Dr Bicky Bhangu, president of Rolls-Royce – Southeast Asia, Pacific and South Korea, which is sponsoring the festival.

He added that Rolls-Royce has been in Thailand for more than three decades now and has invested extensively in STEM projects and aims to expand access to 25 million people worldwide by 2030.

The event was opened by German Ambassador Schmidt and the Education Ministry’s special adviser to the Office of the Permanent Secretary Duriya Amatavivat. Also present were IPST president Assoc Prof Dr Thiradet Jiarasuksakun, director of the Goethe-Institut Thailand Johannes Hossfeld, president of the National Museum Thailand Asst Prof Dr Rawin Raviwongse and Dr Bhangu from Rolls-Royce among others.

Also contributing to the film festival are the National Science Museum Thailand in cooperation with the SEAMEO Regional Centre for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Education (SEAMEO STEM-ED) and Rolls-Royce Southeast Asia as a key partner.

The list of films can be found at: https://www.goethe.de/prj/sff/en/lae/san/tha.cfm

