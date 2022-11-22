background-defaultbackground-default
Twitter users find BlackPink’s Lisa 2nd most beautiful

TUESDAY, November 22, 2022

Thailand’s very own K-pop star and member of BlackPink, Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, came in second in the list of this year’s most beautiful faces according to Twitter users.

Lisa broke YouTube records last year with her first solo single and also pocketed two MTV awards this year.

Twitter’s “Top Face of the Years 2022” list was announced on Saturday and had been compiled by counting Twitter users’ comments, likes or shares with the hashtag #topfaceoftheyears2022.

The most beautiful face was Kim Taehyung, a member of the superstar K-pop boy band BTS, followed by Lisa and another BTS member Jeon Jungkook. Twitter users find BlackPink’s Lisa 2nd most beautiful

BlackPink’s Kim Jennie and Kim Jisoo took the fourth and fifth places respectively, while Thai big-screen heartthrobs Metawin "Win" Opas-iamkajorn and Vachirawit "Bright" Chivaaree, came in eighth and ninth respectively.

The 10 Top Face of the Years 2022 are:

1. Kim Taehyung (BTS)

2. Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban (BlackPink)

3. Jeon Jungkook (BTS)

4. Kim Jennie (BlackPink)

5. Kim Jisoo (BlackPink)

6. Cha Eun Woo (Astro)

7. Kim Seokjin (BTS)

8. Metawin "Win" Opas-iamkajorn (Thai actor)

9. Vachirawit "Bright" Chivaaree (Thai actor)

10. Lee Jeno (NCT)

