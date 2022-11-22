Twitter users find BlackPink’s Lisa 2nd most beautiful

Twitter’s “Top Face of the Years 2022” list was announced on Saturday and had been compiled by counting Twitter users’ comments, likes or shares with the hashtag #topfaceoftheyears2022.

The most beautiful face was Kim Taehyung, a member of the superstar K-pop boy band BTS, followed by Lisa and another BTS member Jeon Jungkook.

BlackPink’s Kim Jennie and Kim Jisoo took the fourth and fifth places respectively, while Thai big-screen heartthrobs Metawin "Win" Opas-iamkajorn and Vachirawit "Bright" Chivaaree, came in eighth and ninth respectively.