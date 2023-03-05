Popular Chinese TV drama highlights intangible cultural heritages

2. Tie-dyeing

Tie-dyeing is a traditional staining technique among folks. The tie-dyeing technique of the Bai ethnic group had grown mature as early as in the Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) dynasties and was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

The process to tie-dye mainly includes making the template, printing, embroidering, destarching, dyeing, unpacking and rinsing. The dyestuff is derived from the pure plant of Isatis root, and the final colour will be blue and white, the representative colour of Bai tie-dyeing, appearing primitive and elegant.

Now tie-dyeing has fused modern aesthetic elements, producing more products such as clothing, bags and tissue boxes, selling at home and abroad.

3. Embroidery of Bai ethnic group

The embroidery is quite popular among the women inhabiting the Bai ethnic group community and is widely used in daily necessities such as clothes, headwear, shoes, hats and pillowcases.

It usually uses patterns involving flowers, plants and animals with auspicious meanings, such as the camellia, azalea, orchid, fish, bird, bat, butterfly, as well as dragon and phoenix.

Before the stitch work, one needs to paint the pattern or use paper-cutting as the foundation and then embroider with different coloured threads. Each piece of embroidery is an exquisite artwork, which has high ornamental values.

The embroidery technique of the Bai ethnic group, with mature techniques and abundant colours, was listed as a provincial-level intangible cultural heritage in 2009.

4. Flower cake

There are not only crafts shown in the TV drama but also some local food featuring intangible cultural heritage items whetting the audiences' appetite.

Flower cake is no doubt the most symbolic speciality of Yunnan province. It is a kind of traditional cake with a history of more than 300 years. Even the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) emperor Qianlong was a big fan of the cake.

The warm climate in Yunnan province provides superior conditions for growing flowers, so the most special part of the cake is the flower stuffing.

A handful of rose petals are wrapped in the round cake with a golden surface, which tastes crisp, and after taking one bite, the fragrance of rose pervades, leaving endless aftertastes.

5. Dairy Fan

Dairy Fan, or rushan, is a kind of popular snack made of milk and yoghurt, shaped like a fan, and mainly produced in Dali of Yunnan province. It appears milky white or milky yellow, and can be eaten raw, dry, fried or toasted, or cooked with other ingredients such as Yunnan ham.

As a local speciality, it's a must-try food for tourists visiting Yunnan. The making technique of Dairy Fan has been listed as a provincial intangible cultural heritage item in 2022.

6. Three tea courses of Bai ethnic group

The three tea courses are a special way of tea serving etiquette of the Bai ethnic group in Yunnan province. Originating from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), it has been an important tradition during special occasions such as weddings, funerals and festivals.

First, boil water and warm the teapot on a gentle fire. After the pot gets hot, put the tea leaves inside and rotate the pot to make the tea leaves warm evenly. When the tea leaves become yellow, pour the boiling water into the pot. The first course of tea usually smells fragrant while tastes bitter. The second course will include sugar and the Dairy Fan, which makes it sweet. Finally, the third course will include ginger, cinnamon and honey, creating a rich aftertaste. The three courses imply the life philosophy of first bitter, second sweet and finally colourful.

The tea practice was listed within the national intangible cultural heritage in 2014 and was added to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity along with other traditional tea processing techniques and their associated social practices in China in 2022.

China Daily

Asia News Network

Related News

Thai TV drama series set to penetrate African and Taiwanese markets

Popular TV drama spin-off sets new box-office record

Channel 8 regrets allowing broadcast of sexual fondling scene in drama