Popular TV drama spin-off sets new box-office record

The film, known in Thai as “Bupphesanniwat 2”, has also dominated the box office in neighbouring Laos and drawn much interest from Thai movie fans in other Southeast Asian countries.

The romantic comedy, a sequel to the widely popular 2018 television drama series “Bupphesanniwat” (Love Destiny), has raked in 220.9 million baht since its release on July 28.

This is a rare success for Thai movies in this pandemic era, as no other local box office successes had reached the 100-million-baht mark in the past three years, according to media reports.