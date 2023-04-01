Boycott prompts ‘Thai Oscars’ to scrap ‘discriminatory’ eligibility regulation

The new eligibility requirements for the Suphannahong National Film Awards announced on Thursday restricted awards to films screened in the country’s five major provinces and seen by 50,000 people.

This would have made an award-winning film like “Anatomy of Time” ineligible for the awards.

The awards have lost all credibility, Sarawuth Kaewnamyen, the film’s production designer, told Thai-language media.

Actors and directors called for a boycott of the awards organised by National Federation of Thai Film Associations, saying eligibility requirements discriminated against independent films.