Red carpet takes a Thai twist at annual film, TV and music awards

They included 20-year-old rapper Danupha “Milli” Khanatheerakul, the first Thai solo artist to perform at California’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Two awards went to co-stars fans want to be couples in real life: one for a man and woman, another for two men.

The annual awards are divided into four categories. The music, television and film awards are selected by committees, while the popularity awards, including for LGBT stars, are selected by fans.

