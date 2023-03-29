Red carpet takes a Thai twist at annual film, TV and music awards
Celebrities lined up to strut their stuff on the red carpet for a celebration of Thai music, television and film at the19th Kom Chad Luek Awards on Tuesday night at the Thailand Cultural Centre in Bangkok.
They included 20-year-old rapper Danupha “Milli” Khanatheerakul, the first Thai solo artist to perform at California’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Two awards went to co-stars fans want to be couples in real life: one for a man and woman, another for two men.
The annual awards are divided into four categories. The music, television and film awards are selected by committees, while the popularity awards, including for LGBT stars, are selected by fans.
Kom Chad Luek, a Thai-language newspaper, is part of the Nation Group.
And the winners are:
• Music
Best New Artist: Flower.Far
Best Solo Female Artist: Danupha “Milli” Khanatheerakul
Best Solo Male Artist: Phuwasit “Joey” Ananpornsiri
Best Group: TaitosmitH
Best Song: “Na Na Thong” (Phuwasit “Joey” Ananpornsiri)
• Film
Best Thai film: “Anatomy of Time”
Best Screenwriter: ML Pundhevanop Dhewakul (“Six Characters”)
Best Director: Jakrawal “Keng” Nilthamrong (“Anatomy of Time”)
Best Group Performance: The cast of “Faces of Anne”
Best Lead Performer: Natara Nopparatayapon, (“One for the Road”)
• Television
Best Screenplay: “The Kinnaree Conspiracy”
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Kathaleeya McIntosh (“Retribution”)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Kawinrath Yotamornsunthorn (“Bad Guys”)
Best Lead Actress: Mai Charoenpura (“Retribution”)
Best Lead Actor: Thanapat Kawila (“To Sir, with Love”)
Best Director: Nathaphon Patcharayanon (“The Rivalry”)
Most Socially Relevant Series: "Kru 'Ma' Hong Por Sam Kor" (“Teacher 'Ma' of Grade 3 Room A”)
Best Series: “The Rivalry”
• Popular Vote
Most Popular LGBTQ person: Chatnapa Kaewkham (Paipai Orio)
Most Popular LGBTQ singer: Krit “PP” Amnuaydechkorn
Co-stars Fans Want to see in a Real-life Relationship (mixed): Hussawee Pakrapongpisan and Mookda Narinrak
Co-stars Most Fans Want to see in a Real-life Relationship (male): Pruk Panich and Chawarin Perdpiriyawong
Most Popular Actor: Vachirawit Chivaaree
Most Popular Actress: Varitthisa Limthammahisorn
Most Popular Series: “Cutie Pie”
• Special Award
Movie Preserving Thai culture: “Love Destiny”
Best Dress: Anyarin Terathananpat