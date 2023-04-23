Alec Baldwin, cast of 'Rust' resume filming at a new location in Montana following deadly shooting
Filming has resumed on the set of 'Rust' in Montana and Reuters was invited to look at the set before the second day of shooting.
Rust Movie Productions lawyer, Melina Spadone, from law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, talked with Reuters about the restart of the filming and how Alec Baldwin was doing after New Mexico special prosecutors dropped charges against him.
She said "Alec is the consummate professional and always has been. We've never had a concern that he couldn't perform in his role as Harland Rust, even during all the drama that's happened in his personal life from the criminal prosecution and I watched him on set and it's amazing to see because he's very devoted and very good at what he does."
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after a gun Baldwin was carrying went off on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The director, Joel Souza, was wounded in the incident.
Spadone said "Yesterday was day one and it was a lot calmer than usually we have on day one. I think everyone was excited and optimistic. Our director, Joel Souza, gave a very inspirational speech indicating that this is for Halyna and this is what she would have wanted he said everyone should do it with the joy that she brought to the set and to the extent that if anyone wanted to shed a tear, it should be a tear of joy."
Hutchins' cinematography will still be visible in the finished film 'Rust', according to Spadone.
She said "The first step is to maintain as much of her cinematography as possible, so part of our goal was always to preserve her original footage and try and make it as seamless as possible. There were careful decisions as to what cinematographer would be continuing her work and Bianca Klein is fantastic and is honouring Halyna's vision by maintaining her work."
Filming of 'Rust' switched states from New Mexico to Montana. However, it will not impact production.
"The script doesn't take place in either New Mexico or Montana so, in terms of the background, it doesn't change much because the script isn't set in either place," said Spadone.
The lawyer said that the shooting in Montana would wrap on May 22.
