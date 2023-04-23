Alec Baldwin, cast of 'Rust' resume filming at a new location in Montana following deadly shooting

Rust Movie Productions lawyer, Melina Spadone, from law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, talked with Reuters about the restart of the filming and how Alec Baldwin was doing after New Mexico special prosecutors dropped charges against him.

She said "Alec is the consummate professional and always has been. We've never had a concern that he couldn't perform in his role as Harland Rust, even during all the drama that's happened in his personal life from the criminal prosecution and I watched him on set and it's amazing to see because he's very devoted and very good at what he does."

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after a gun Baldwin was carrying went off on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The director, Joel Souza, was wounded in the incident.