AI-generated songs raise concerns over infringement

In recent weeks, a series of music videos featuring Sun’s “voice” has created a buzz after being uploaded on Bilibili.com, a popular Chinese video-sharing platform. Incredibly, none of the songs were sung by Sun herself, but produced by AI software.

One of them, a video of Fa Ru Xue, or “Hair Like Snow”, in which Sun’s voice was digitally inserted in place of the original Chinese singer, Jay Chou, has been viewed more than 1.6 million times on the platform since it was posted on April 14.

In addition to generating Sun’s voice, the software has also replicated the voices of other famous singers including pop diva Faye Wong and Singapore’s JJ Lin.

Many viewers were shocked by the AI-generated songs, commenting that it is too difficult to distinguish their idols’ voices from the AI versions, with some embracing a technology that provides people with a different way to enjoy their favourite music.

However, legal professionals have expressed concerns about the possibility of rights infringements.

“Those AI-generated songs allegedly infringe upon the copyright of singers, lyricists and composers, even as some AI zealots argue that they play the songs for free just for fun,” said Liu Bin, a lawyer who specializes in handling intellectual property cases at Beijing Zhongwen Law Firm.