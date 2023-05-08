True plans marketing blitz this year amid favourable customer feedback after merger
Thailand's leading telecommunications service provider, True Corporation, plans more aggressive marketing campaigns throughout the year after seeing positive consumer feedback two months after the successful merger with mobile operator Total Access Communication (Dtac).
The marketing campaign will include a nationwide road show to demonstrate the development of its network and technology, as well as new privileges and promotion packages, in order to gain the confidence of its users and attract new customers.
Manat Manavutiveth, CEO of True Corporation, said at a press conference on Monday that customer feedback was improving, particularly the number of privileges earned by both True and Dtac customers, which has increased by over 33 million with over 800,000 new users in the digital platform.
True and Dtac are currently estimated to have 55 million users.
He said the feedback helps to ensure that the merger with Dtac is the right decision because it improves the experience of True's users, services, technologies, infrastructure, and network, while emphasising the brand as Thailand's No. 1 communications technology firm.
A recent study conducted by True with Market Buzz, a world-class research and mobile marketing firm, found that around 80% of users were satisfied with the services, content, and products after the merger, said Sharad Mehrotra, True Corporation's deputy chief executive officer.
The company also found that customers were more satisfied with True's brand perception and enjoyed higher confidence, particularly among the younger generation.
The survey showed overall liking for the brand at 85%. Confidence and reliability after the merger increased by 69%.
Besides, the purchasing intention for both brands is 79% because they believe in a wider network with a better and faster service after the merger, Mehrotra said.
The research surveyed mobile phone customers 15-55 years old nationwide at the beginning of April.
Mehrotra revealed the company's direction to speedily transform the telecom-tech company by adopting AI, robotics, and automation in many key areas, such as information technology, network operations as well as other business functions, and most importantly customer experience.
"We want to create a seamless digital customer journey. Our AI and analytics tools also will help us provide the most suitable products and services to more than 50 million customers so they can enjoy our service anytime and anywhere,” he said.
Tanaphon Manavutiveth, True Corporation's chief marketing officer, said that the “Better Together Festival” roadshow is part of the efforts to raise consumer awareness. The event will include a special price package, free dining, redemption or discount, and insight into digital lifestyles.
One of the marketing team's primary goals this year is to increase the awareness of True across five pillars: network, packages, entertainment, privileges, and products and services, he added.
True and Dtac merged in the first quarter of this year. They agreed to name the merged company True Corporation, forming the largest telecom firm with a total of 55 million mobile subscribers, compared to 45 million for Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS), the previous market leader.