True plans marketing blitz this year amid favourable customer feedback after merger

The marketing campaign will include a nationwide road show to demonstrate the development of its network and technology, as well as new privileges and promotion packages, in order to gain the confidence of its users and attract new customers.

Manat Manavutiveth, CEO of True Corporation, said at a press conference on Monday that customer feedback was improving, particularly the number of privileges earned by both True and Dtac customers, which has increased by over 33 million with over 800,000 new users in the digital platform.

True and Dtac are currently estimated to have 55 million users.

He said the feedback helps to ensure that the merger with Dtac is the right decision because it improves the experience of True's users, services, technologies, infrastructure, and network, while emphasising the brand as Thailand's No. 1 communications technology firm.

A recent study conducted by True with Market Buzz, a world-class research and mobile marketing firm, found that around 80% of users were satisfied with the services, content, and products after the merger, said Sharad Mehrotra, True Corporation's deputy chief executive officer.

The company also found that customers were more satisfied with True's brand perception and enjoyed higher confidence, particularly among the younger generation.

The survey showed overall liking for the brand at 85%. Confidence and reliability after the merger increased by 69%.

Besides, the purchasing intention for both brands is 79% because they believe in a wider network with a better and faster service after the merger, Mehrotra said.