TrueVisions extends EPL broadcast rights until 2025

TrueVisions said it was the only pay television channel in Thailand that will broadcast all 380 matches of the Premier League season or 1,140 matches in total over three seasons.

The first match of the 2022/23 season will be broadcast on August 6 on all TrueVisions platforms – TV, smartphones, and online.

Premier League chief media officer Paul Molnar said the EPL was happy to extend its partnership with TrueVisions and trusted the Thai firm’s ability to broadcast league matches for the next three seasons.

The contract extension comes amid fierce competition for the rights to air EPL matches in Thailand.