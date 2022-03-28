TrueVisions extends EPL broadcast rights until 2025

True Corp’s chief media officer Ong-Ard Prapakamol said the company has extended the Premier League broadcast contract from next season (2022/23) through to 2024/2025.
TrueVisions said it was the only pay television channel in Thailand that will broadcast all 380 matches of the Premier League season or 1,140 matches in total over three seasons.
The first match of the 2022/23 season will be broadcast on August 6 on all TrueVisions platforms – TV, smartphones, and online.
Premier League chief media officer Paul Molnar said the EPL was happy to extend its partnership with TrueVisions and trusted the Thai firm’s ability to broadcast league matches for the next three seasons.
The contract extension comes amid fierce competition for the rights to air EPL matches in Thailand.
In 2012, TrueVisions lost its bid for the 2013-2016 EPL contract to rival broadcaster CTH. However, TrueVisions restored Premier League content through beIN Sports in 2016.
In 2019, TrueVisions won the Thai rights for the Premier League for three seasons, from 2019 to 2022.
Published : March 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 02, 2022
Published : Apr 02, 2022
Published : Apr 01, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022
Published : Apr 03, 2022