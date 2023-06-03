2 Bangkok malls hold special events to celebrate Pride

The event marking diversity and inclusion was launched on Friday, with Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon presiding over the opening ceremony.

Co-hosted by Samyan Mitrtown and its neighbouring mall Silom Edge, the event features the following activities throughout the month of June:

• Pride Vibes: The two malls have been dressed up to highlight Bangkok as a global destination to celebrate LGBTQI+ events, focusing on the acceptance of diversity and creativity

• Rainbow Space: A space dedicated to colourful art and musical performances put up by members of the LGBTQI+ community

• Pride Music Space: Meet and greet your favourite artists in mini-concerts or have any artist photoshopped into your selfies

• Pride Film Fest: Enjoy a variety of talk-of-the-town LGBTQI+ films in an exclusive screening event sponsored by the US Embassy and House Samyan Cinema.