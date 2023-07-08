Taylor Swift has yet to respond to Pita’s duet offer

Pita tweeted: “Hey Taylor! Big fan of yours. Btw, Thailand is back on track to be fully democratic after you had to cancel last time due to the coup. Do come and I’ll be singing Lavender Haze with you!”

Pita, who is single, was responding to a tweet by Swift saying that she was adding more dates in Europe to her wildly successful tour.

In 2014, Swift canceled a sold-out concert in Bangkok after a military coup. She has yet to return to Thailand.

The May 14 election saw Pita’s Move Forward Party win the most seats in the House of Representatives, while support for military-backed parties all but collapsed. A joint session of the House and Senate will vote next week on Pita’s bid to become Thailand’s 30th prime minister.

Earlier this year, Swift announced the international leg of her Eras Tour, which pays tribute to all of her studio albums. With 131 concerts across five continents, it is Swift's most expansive tour to date.

It commenced on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and is set to conclude on August 17, 2024, in London, England.

Within Southeast Asia, Swift is currently only set to play in Singapore, where she has six shows planned for next March.

Pita was not the only national leader to ask Swift for a date in their country.

Her concerts are boosting local economies and tourism.