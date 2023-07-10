Studio Ghibli brings its iconic characters to life in Bangkok

Just get to CentralWorld and you can interact with Tombo and Kiki’s flying bicycle or get under Totoro’s umbrella.

Japan’s much-beloved animation studio has brought 10 of its masterpieces to life at the World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation Exhibition.

On show are iconic scenes from “My Neighbour Totoro”, “Howl’s Moving Castle”, “Spirited Away”, “Kiki’s Delivery Service”, “Princess Mononoke”, “Castle in the Sky”, “Porco Rosso”, “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind”, “Ponyo on a Cliff by the Sea” and “Pom Poko”.