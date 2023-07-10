Studio Ghibli brings its iconic characters to life in Bangkok
Animation fans in Bangkok don’t have to go too far to step into the fascinating world of Studio Ghibli.
Just get to CentralWorld and you can interact with Tombo and Kiki’s flying bicycle or get under Totoro’s umbrella.
Japan’s much-beloved animation studio has brought 10 of its masterpieces to life at the World of Studio Ghibli’s Animation Exhibition.
On show are iconic scenes from “My Neighbour Totoro”, “Howl’s Moving Castle”, “Spirited Away”, “Kiki’s Delivery Service”, “Princess Mononoke”, “Castle in the Sky”, “Porco Rosso”, “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind”, “Ponyo on a Cliff by the Sea” and “Pom Poko”.
Covering 1,890 square metres of Central World Live, the exhibition leads visitors through a maze, where they get to encounter iconic scenes from their favourite films.
Here Studio Ghibli fans can interact with their favourite characters, find hidden easter eggs and “stamping spots”.
For instance, you can fulfil your dream of riding the "flying bicycle" with Tombo and Kiki from “Kiki’s Delivery Service”. Or you can take a seat on the train and take a photo with Kaonashi (No Face) from “Spirited Away” or better yet, get under a red umbrella with Totoro in a scene from “My Neighbour Totoro”.
Don’t forget to make these scenes all yours by taking selfies.
The exhibition, which kicked off on July 1, runs until September 30 on the eighth floor of Bangkok’s CentralWorld shopping complex. Tickets can be bought at the site or via thaiticketmajor.com.