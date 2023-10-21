Hong Kong Film Festival offers 7 gems for Bangkokians

Experience the magic of “A Light Never Goes Out”, a film in contention for an Oscar. Be enthralled by “A Guilty Conscience”, a cinematic gem that raked in over US$100 million. And don't miss the opportunity to watch the timeless classic "Nomad", starring Leslie Cheung, now remastered in 4K quality. Enjoy all of this at just 160 baht.

Hong Kong films, also known as Cantonese language films, were highly popular in Thailand during the 1980s and 1990s. Actors like Jackie Chan, Stephen Chow, Andy Lau, Jet Li, Tony Leung, Maggie Cheung, Brigitte Lin, and Chow Yun-fat were more well-known than Hollywood stars. However, as we entered the 2000s, Hong Kong cinema has gradually disappeared from Thailand screens, due to various factors.

For those who miss the charm of Hong Kong cinema of the old days and want to explore newer Hong Kong films, your chance has arrived. The Consulate-General of Hong Kong, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Film Development Fund, the Asian Film Awards, and House Samyan Cinema, with the support of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok, presents the film festival and exhibition: "Next Generation: Emerging Directors Exhibition & Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation".

This event aims to introduce Thai audiences to contemporary Hong Kong cinema filled with creative ideas from emerging talents in the industry.

The Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation for 2023 has selected seven films, with their directors and actors flying in from Hong Kong to meet the audience. Additionally, there will be beautiful exhibitions to visit from October 22 to November 11 at House Samyan Cinema (Samyan Mitrtown).

Here are the details of the seven films, including their screening dates and times: