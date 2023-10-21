Hong Kong Film Festival offers 7 gems for Bangkokians
Take a break on Chulalongkorn Day and the long weekend, and immerse yourself in the magic of cinema at the “Hong Kong Film Festival 2023” at House Samyan, in Bangkok.
Experience the magic of “A Light Never Goes Out”, a film in contention for an Oscar. Be enthralled by “A Guilty Conscience”, a cinematic gem that raked in over US$100 million. And don't miss the opportunity to watch the timeless classic "Nomad", starring Leslie Cheung, now remastered in 4K quality. Enjoy all of this at just 160 baht.
Hong Kong films, also known as Cantonese language films, were highly popular in Thailand during the 1980s and 1990s. Actors like Jackie Chan, Stephen Chow, Andy Lau, Jet Li, Tony Leung, Maggie Cheung, Brigitte Lin, and Chow Yun-fat were more well-known than Hollywood stars. However, as we entered the 2000s, Hong Kong cinema has gradually disappeared from Thailand screens, due to various factors.
For those who miss the charm of Hong Kong cinema of the old days and want to explore newer Hong Kong films, your chance has arrived. The Consulate-General of Hong Kong, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Film Development Fund, the Asian Film Awards, and House Samyan Cinema, with the support of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok, presents the film festival and exhibition: "Next Generation: Emerging Directors Exhibition & Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation".
This event aims to introduce Thai audiences to contemporary Hong Kong cinema filled with creative ideas from emerging talents in the industry.
The Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation for 2023 has selected seven films, with their directors and actors flying in from Hong Kong to meet the audience. Additionally, there will be beautiful exhibitions to visit from October 22 to November 11 at House Samyan Cinema (Samyan Mitrtown).
Here are the details of the seven films, including their screening dates and times:
“A Light Never Goes Out”
Sunday, October 22 at 7.40pm
This film earned Sylvia Chang the Golden Horse Award for Best Actress. Directed by Anastasia Tsang, the film tells the sweet and melancholic story of a middle-aged woman who attempts to continue her late husband's work as a neon sign-maker. Critics have praised it for its emotional depth, similar to the film “Comrades: Almost a Love Story” (Tian Mi Mi).
The film plays a role similar to a beautiful documentary about the culture of neon sign-making, a distinctive tradition of Hong Kong's disappearing shops. The film was chosen as Hong Kong's representative for the latest Oscars.
Most importantly, director Anastasia Tsang will fly in to engage in a candid Q&A session with the audience after the film.
“A Guilty Conscience”
Monday, October 23 at 4.30pm
Hong Kong's first film to gross over US$100 million. It is a courtroom drama that has generated significant buzz in recent years. It stars Dayo Wong, who plays the role of a former judge who was dismissed from government service and had to work as a defence attorney. He is assigned the case of a woman accused of murdering her own daughter, a case that appears simple but is, in reality, quite complex, leading him to go to great lengths to prove his abilities.
Special bonus: Jack Ng, the director, and the leading actress, Renci Yeung, will fly in to meet and converse with the audience after the movie ends.
“Mad Fate”
Monday, October 23 at 7.40pm
This gripping crime thriller by director Cheang Pou-soi explores the themes of fate, luck and investigation to the point where it becomes the most intense murder mystery.
The film that delves into the supernatural and showcases the humorous use of supernatural powers that brings two men together, one a fortune-teller with an expertise in helping his clients cheat fate, and the other a teenager who has a strong desire to commit a murder.
“Hong Kong Family”
Tuesday, October 24 at 7.20pm
It’s a drama that portrays the lives of ordinary people in an extraordinary way. This film has touched the hearts of critics and audiences across Asia, thanks to its portrayal of a Hong Kong family struggling to find happiness in their everyday lives.The film has received praise from critics for its authentic portrayal of different perspectives, its tasteful execution, and the excellent performance of the cast.
“Elegies”
Wednesday, October 25 at 7.20pm
A documentary by Ann Hui, a renowned Hong Kong director, depicting the lives of poets and their influence on the city's art scene. This is a project she has tried to work on for decades and finally had the opportunity to complete at the age of 70.
“Nomad”
Thursday, October 26 at 7.20pm
This 1982 classic, directed by Patrick Tam, tells the story of the carefree lives of four young people from Hong Kong as they travel to the seaside. It stars the late legendary actor Leslie Cheung.
Patrick Tam was a rising director in the 1980s, known for his editing work on films like "Days of Being Wild" and "Ashes of Time" by Wong Kar-wai.
"Nomad" is considered one of Patrick Tam's masterpieces and was nominated in nine categories at the Hong Kong Film Awards that year. The version to be screened at the festival is the director's cut, digitally remastered to 4K resolution.
“Over My Dead Body”
Friday, October 27 at 7.20pm
This is a dark comedy that won the ABC Award at the latest Oscar Film Festival. Directed by rising star Ho Cheuk-Tin, the story revolves around what happens when a corpse mysteriously ends up naked in your luxurious apartment, and you want to have nothing to do with police. This sets in motion a body-moving operation. Hilarity follows. The film has been selected to screen at multiple film festivals worldwide and is a comedy with unexpected twists and turns throughout.
Special note: Director Ho Cheuk-Tin will personally engage with the audience in Bangkok after the film's screening.
All the films are in Cantonese language and available with both Thai and English subtitles
The ticket price is 160 baht for all seats.