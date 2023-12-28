Lee Sun-kyun's alleged blackmailer taken into custody

According to reports, the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency apprehended the suspect in her 20s after she failed to appear at Incheon District Court Tuesday for a scheduled substantive review of her arrest warrant. In Korea, substantive review of an arrest warrant is a process by which an individual the police seek to arrest may present their case before a judge.

She has been temporarily put behind bars before her scheduled warrant review, which will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect is accused of blackmailing the late actor and extorting 50 million won ($38,700) from him. Lee claimed that he was threatened by the suspect and a 29-year-old hostess of a high-end bar, saying the two extorted a total of 350 million won from him.