Lisa ranks No. 2 as six Thais find place among 100 Global Fashion Icons

The No. 1 icon this year is Kim Taehyung, known professionally as V, a South Korean singer and a member of the K-pop boy band BTS.

K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, the only Thai member of Blackpink girl group, is in second place. Besides having a successful career as K-pop singer, Lisa is also a brand ambassador of global luxury brands BVLGARI and Celine.



Other Thais who made the list this year were:

11th place: Vachirawit “Bright” Chivaaree, singer and actor, who is also Burberry’s first Asia-Pacific brand ambassador.

15th place: Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn, a singer, model, and actor. He is the Thai brand ambassador of Prada.

25th place: Nattawin “Apo” Wattanagitiphat, an actor and model, who is a brand ambassador of Dior and Piaget Swiss watch.

31st place: Davika “Mai” Hoorne, actress and model, who is Thailand’s first brand ambassador of Gucci under Gucci Beauty campaign.

38th place: Kanawut “Gulf” Traipipattanapong, a talented Channel 3 actor who was also named Friend of Onitsuka Tiger and Friend of Gucci.