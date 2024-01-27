Lisa ranks No. 2 as six Thais find place among 100 Global Fashion Icons
Six Thai celebrities have been named in Global Choice’s “100 Global Fashion Icons of 2023”, based on votes from audiences around the world on people who are top influencers.
The No. 1 icon this year is Kim Taehyung, known professionally as V, a South Korean singer and a member of the K-pop boy band BTS.
K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, the only Thai member of Blackpink girl group, is in second place. Besides having a successful career as K-pop singer, Lisa is also a brand ambassador of global luxury brands BVLGARI and Celine.
Other Thais who made the list this year were:
11th place: Vachirawit “Bright” Chivaaree, singer and actor, who is also Burberry’s first Asia-Pacific brand ambassador.
15th place: Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn, a singer, model, and actor. He is the Thai brand ambassador of Prada.
25th place: Nattawin “Apo” Wattanagitiphat, an actor and model, who is a brand ambassador of Dior and Piaget Swiss watch.
31st place: Davika “Mai” Hoorne, actress and model, who is Thailand’s first brand ambassador of Gucci under Gucci Beauty campaign.
38th place: Kanawut “Gulf” Traipipattanapong, a talented Channel 3 actor who was also named Friend of Onitsuka Tiger and Friend of Gucci.