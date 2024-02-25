Thai actress makes dazzling appearance at Gucci Fall/Winter 2024
Renowned Thai actress Davika "Mai" Hoorne made a gorgeous appearance at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show in Milan, Italy on Friday.
The fashion show organised by the Italian luxury fashion house's designer, Sabato de Sarno, was part of the Milan Fashion Week.
As a brand ambassador, Davika showed up in an oversized olive-green coat, with a black leather strapless top and short pants to unleash her sexy appearance.
Her attire was matched by black high heel loafers and a mini shoulder bag.
Milan Fashion Week is a clothing trade show held semi-annually in Milan, Italy. It is one of the "Big Five" global fashion weeks alongside New York, Paris, London, and Tokyo.
The autumn/winter fashion events are being showcased until Tuesday (February 27), while spring/summer fashions are showcased in September or October of each year.