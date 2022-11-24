Michelin awards 2 stars to six restaurants and 1 star to 29 in its 2023 guide

The sixth edition of the Michelin Guide in Thailand extended its recognition from Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang-nga and Ayutthaya to include Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Ratchathani, Udon Thani and Khon Kaen.

The latest listing sees 441 entries compared to 361 in the previous edition.

The six 2-star restaurants are all located in Greater Bangkok – R-Haan, Le Normandie by Alain Roux, Chef’s Table, Mezzaluna, Sühring, and Sorn.

The 24 restaurants that have retained their 1-star rating are: Saneh Jaan, Le Du, Nahm, PRU, Sushi Masato, Savelberg, Yu Ting Yuan, Cadence by Dan Bark, 80/20, J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain, Elements, Chim by Siam Wisdom, Canvas, Khao Ekkamai, Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin, Methavalai Sorndaeng, Suan Thip, Paste, Blue by Alain Ducasse, Jay Fai, Igniv, Côte by Mauro Colagreco, Gaa and Aksorn.

Meanwhile, the five new 1-star entries are: Signature, Baan Tepa, Haoma, Potong and Maison Dunand.