Michelin awards 2 stars to six restaurants and 1 star to 29 in its 2023 guide
Six eateries have retained 2 Michelin stars for excellent cuisine and 29 restaurants have earned 1 star – 24 again – signifying high-quality cooking, Michelin Guide Thailand announced at its 2023 Michelin Star Revelation ceremony in Bangkok on Thursday.
The sixth edition of the Michelin Guide in Thailand extended its recognition from Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang-nga and Ayutthaya to include Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Ratchathani, Udon Thani and Khon Kaen.
The latest listing sees 441 entries compared to 361 in the previous edition.
The six 2-star restaurants are all located in Greater Bangkok – R-Haan, Le Normandie by Alain Roux, Chef’s Table, Mezzaluna, Sühring, and Sorn.
The 24 restaurants that have retained their 1-star rating are: Saneh Jaan, Le Du, Nahm, PRU, Sushi Masato, Savelberg, Yu Ting Yuan, Cadence by Dan Bark, 80/20, J’aime by Jean-Michel Lorain, Elements, Chim by Siam Wisdom, Canvas, Khao Ekkamai, Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin, Methavalai Sorndaeng, Suan Thip, Paste, Blue by Alain Ducasse, Jay Fai, Igniv, Côte by Mauro Colagreco, Gaa and Aksorn.
Meanwhile, the five new 1-star entries are: Signature, Baan Tepa, Haoma, Potong and Maison Dunand.
Michelin Guide Thailand also handed out five special awards to outstanding individuals/establishments in fine-dining circles:
- The Service Award went to Uthit Songtho from Baan Phraya at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok for demonstrating exceptional service and hospitality skills.
- The Young Chef Award went to Davide Garavaglia of Côte by Mauro Colagreco for having exceptional talent and potential.
- The Opening of the Year Award went to Pichaya Soontornyanakij from Potong restaurant for creativity and quality of service of a new restaurant opened in the past year.
- The Sommelier Award went to Guillaume Perdigues from Mezzaluna who has excelled in pairing food with wine.
- The Green Star Award went to PRU, Jampa, and Haoma restaurants for embracing sustainability in their everyday operations.
In a brief description of its star grading, the Michelin Guide says 1 star means high-quality cooking that is worth a stop for; 2 stars mean excellent cooking that is worth a detour, and 3 stars mean exceptional cuisine that is worth making a special journey for.