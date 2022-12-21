How much plastic is in your Christmas dinner?

Do you know how much plastic is really in your Christmas dinner?

Researchers in England tried to find out

by cooking two different roast chicken dinners.

One with all the ingredients wrapped in plastic packaging

and the other with no plastic packaging at all.

‘’We found seven times more microplastics in the wrapped dinner than the non-wrapped dinner.”

Dr Fay Couceiro is an environmental pollution researcher at the University of Portsmouth.

“So we found about 55,000 particles in the non-wrapped dinner and about 230,000 in the wrapped dinner.’’

She says eating a similar plastic packaged meal every day for a year, would see you consume approximately 10 grammes of plastic.