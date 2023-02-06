Thai cuisine comes in at 13 in TripAdvisor’s latest ranking
Despite being a top travel destination for many, Thai cuisine only came in No 13 in the latest ranking by online travel information and booking website TripAdvisor.
The top three food destinations in the world were the Italian capital Rome, the Greek island of Crete and the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.
However, TripAdvisor sang Bangkok’s praises, saying: “Golden palaces, floating markets, majestic porcelain-laid spires … you've never seen a capital city quite like Bangkok.
“Thon Buri is home to the awesome Wat Arun temple, and over in Phra Nakhon, you’ll find the Wat Pho temple of the Reclining Buddha. Savour mango sticky rice at a food stall before taking in the gilded splendour of the Grand Palace.”
The top 10 food destinations according to TripAdvisor are:
1. Rome, Italy
2. Crete, Greece
3. Hanoi, Vietnam
4. Florence, - Italy
5. Paris, France
6. Barcelona, Spain
7. Lisbon, Portugal
8. Naples, Italy
9. New Orleans, Louisiana
10. Jamaica
