Wobbly wonders: Vietnamese 3D jelly cakes

Using a hypodermic needle and syringe to inject colour agents into a transparent layer of jelly, Tran Phuong Nga elaborately creates intricate flowers, leaves and other decorative elements that look incredibly lifelike: a whole jelly cake doubles as an edible work of art.

The beauty of flowers, cute animals, beautiful love stories or romantic songs has become endless inspirations for Nga's three-dimensional canvas of transparent jelly. Savouring the cake is like enjoying the artwork, feasting both the eyes and taste buds.

The Hanoi-based artisan made her first 3D jelly art cakes in 2015 to please her son, as it was one of his favourite treats. Back then, the art was trendy in Vietnam and prevalent in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

Her first understanding of the making of jelly art cakes came from online videos in which international artisans showcased their techniques. Instead of using gelatin or agar like the foreign crafters, Nga came up with her ingredients for the dessert creations, including jelly powder, pandan leaves and dragon fruit as natural dyes, and coconut milk and fruits to create flavour.

Her first cake had a flowery pattern created with a straw instead of a hypodermic needle, and it took nearly three hours to finish. Though it was imperfect, it surprisingly received much praise from many of her Facebook friends and encouraged her to continue to experiment with different methods. After many failures, she finally succeeded in developing her recipe for delicious and beautiful cakes.