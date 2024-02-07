Welcoming the Year of Golden Dragon with auspicious food

Since ancient times, Chinese people have chosen food with auspicious meaning or interpretation while valuing its nutrition, especially for special occasions.

For example, eating fish on the Lunar New Year will bring prosperity, wealth, and luck throughout the year. Dumplings are believed to enhance wealth because of their boat-shape representing Chinese gold and silver ingots.

Lunar New Year is one of the most important and influential occasions for bringing abundance and prosperity to life, especially through meals. On the occasion of Golden Dragon Year, The Nation lists the Chinese restaurants most recommended to bring an abundance of good luck throughout the year while ensuring a perfect warm, loving and sharing ambience amongst family and friends.

• Mei Jiang

This Chinese dining room always comes to mind when thinking about family gatherings. This year, the restaurant has collaborated with Chef Grace Choy, the owner of ChoyChoy restaurant in Tokyo, for the exclusive Cantonese dinner from February 9-18. The highlights are Spicy Tiger Prawn and Vermicelli, Traditional Steamed Grouper, Double-Boiled Chicken Soup with Fish Maw and Mushroom, and Chicken with Numb and Spicy Sauce.

Feeling traditional? Mei Jiang also serves hot handcrafted dim sum and wok-style dishes to enhance the flavourful experience for lunch, with an array of flavour options.