Thailand-made Covid-19 vaccine expected to be ready in mid-2023

He said once the research is complete, Thailand will be able to produce vaccines to use as booster doses.

It would reduce procurement costs and strengthen the public health system after the country spent around 80 billion baht on buying Covid-19 vaccines.

GPO managing director Withoon Danwiboon said, “If the research progress is in line with the schedule, [the vaccine] will be registered in the middle of 2023. We could produce the first batch of 5-10 million doses per year, which would be sufficient for domestic booster doses, but the number could be increased.”

Dr Kriangkrai Prasert, the head of the third phase of the study, said that the GPO would test the vaccine on 4,000 volunteers to check the safety and efficiency of immunity with blood tests after 14 days, three months, six months, and one year.