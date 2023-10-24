Future tech that could change face of ageing Thailand in next 10 years
With Thailand well on the way to becoming a “super-aged society”, technology and innovation will play a crucial role in enhancing quality of life and promoting an age-inclusive country over the next 10 years.
The elderly are projected to make up 30% of Thailand’s population by 2036, bringing big changes in society, the economy and public life.
Technologies and innovations expected to help countries like Thailand adapt to rapidly ageing populations include:
Elderly Care Robots
The dream of robots that can assist and care for people is now a reality. For those living alone or in need of specialised care, elderly care robots can be a powerful aid to human caregivers. They can not only remind us about medications but also prepare meals and provide companionship to prevent loneliness.
– Medication reminders:
Robots can set schedules and remind you when it's time to take medication; they can also verify if the elderly person has taken their medication, reducing the risk of forgetting or overdosing.
– Food preparation:
Robots can prepare simple meals or beverages as per instructions. This can be highly beneficial for elderly individuals with mobility issues.
– Companionship:
Loneliness is a significant challenge for the elderly. Robots with artificial intelligence can communicate and provide companionship to promote emotional well-being and prevent depression.
Wearables and IoT
Wearable technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) are crucial components of the digital health revolution. Using these technologies, users can obtain real-time health data, making healthcare management more accessible.
Wearable technology can help in tracking and reporting real-time health status, providing caregivers and medical professionals with real-time data and several benefits, including:
– Health monitoring:
Wearable devices can track heart rate, blood pressure, pulse rate, physical activity, and sleep quality. When any significant changes occur, these devices can send data to healthcare professionals or caregivers immediately.
– IoT connectivity:
By connecting to wireless internet, wearable technology can transmit data to online platforms, allowing caregivers to monitor the health status of the elderly from anywhere at any time.
– Customised alerts:
Users can set specific alerts, such as notifying when blood pressure is above or below normal or when it's time to take medication.
– Emergency signals:
In emergency situations like accidents or heart attacks, wearable devices can send signals to emergency services or family members.
– Integration with additional devices:
Additional devices we can connect to wearables include blood sugar monitors, respiratory monitors, and others, to provide comprehensive health information.
Hearing aids and smart glasses
These assistive devices help improve hearing and vision and enhance access to augmented reality information.
Artificial Intelligence in health diagnosis
AI enables rapid and accurate disease diagnosis and treatment recommendations.
Brain training and games
Brain training is crucial for preventing cognitive disorders. Games or apps play a role in enhancing the memory of the elderly to prevent conditions like Alzheimer’s.
Autonomous transportation
Self-driving vehicles will provide safer transportation options for the elderly, especially those who can no longer drive safely.
In-home devices
Smart home systems can improve safety and convenience within the home.
Caregiving apps
From medication management to appointments and communication with relatives, apps simplify the lives of the elderly and their families.
These technologies and others offer a smoother transition through societal and economic changes that are on the horizon. But the question is, can Thailand harness the power of innovation and technology to thrive and prosper as a super-aged society? Time will tell.
Prma Tandechawat
Social innovation expert