Future tech that could change face of ageing Thailand in next 10 years

The elderly are projected to make up 30% of Thailand’s population by 2036, bringing big changes in society, the economy and public life.

Technologies and innovations expected to help countries like Thailand adapt to rapidly ageing populations include:

Elderly Care Robots

The dream of robots that can assist and care for people is now a reality. For those living alone or in need of specialised care, elderly care robots can be a powerful aid to human caregivers. They can not only remind us about medications but also prepare meals and provide companionship to prevent loneliness.

– Medication reminders:

Robots can set schedules and remind you when it's time to take medication; they can also verify if the elderly person has taken their medication, reducing the risk of forgetting or overdosing.

– Food preparation:

Robots can prepare simple meals or beverages as per instructions. This can be highly beneficial for elderly individuals with mobility issues.

– Companionship:

Loneliness is a significant challenge for the elderly. Robots with artificial intelligence can communicate and provide companionship to promote emotional well-being and prevent depression.

Wearables and IoT

Wearable technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) are crucial components of the digital health revolution. Using these technologies, users can obtain real-time health data, making healthcare management more accessible.

Wearable technology can help in tracking and reporting real-time health status, providing caregivers and medical professionals with real-time data and several benefits, including: