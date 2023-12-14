High sugar and salt levels in commercial foods marketed for young children in ASEAN

The study, supported by UNICEF and partners of the Consortium for Improving Complementary Foods in Southeast Asia (COMMIT), assessed more than 1600 infant cereals, purées, pouches, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals marketed at young children in Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam. It also studied consumer behaviors and existing regulations in the seven countries.

Nearly half of the products studied (44 percent) included added sugars and sweeteners; among snacks and finger foods, this rose to 72 percent. When it came to salt content, more than one-third of the products studied included more sodium than recommended.

Nearly 90 percent of labels on the products studied included potentially misleading or deceptive claims about their composition.

“Far too many of the food products being marketed to the youngest girls and boys are unhealthy and labeled in ways that may deceive parents,” said Debora Comini, UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific. “Children and their parents deserve better.”

Commercially produced complementary foods are a common part of the diets of young children in Southeast Asia, with 79 percent of mothers from urban centers reporting they provide these foods to their young children daily. Across Southeast Asia, sales of commercially produced complementary foods have risen by 45 percent in the past five years.