High sugar and salt levels in commercial foods marketed for young children in ASEAN
A study across 7 countries shows an alarming 72% of snacks and finger foods marketed at children aged 6 months to 3 years contain added sweeteners, as well as the widespread use of potentially misleading and deceptive labeling and lack of strict regulations around product composition and sale.
The study, supported by UNICEF and partners of the Consortium for Improving Complementary Foods in Southeast Asia (COMMIT), assessed more than 1600 infant cereals, purées, pouches, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals marketed at young children in Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam. It also studied consumer behaviors and existing regulations in the seven countries.
Nearly half of the products studied (44 percent) included added sugars and sweeteners; among snacks and finger foods, this rose to 72 percent. When it came to salt content, more than one-third of the products studied included more sodium than recommended.
Nearly 90 percent of labels on the products studied included potentially misleading or deceptive claims about their composition.
“Far too many of the food products being marketed to the youngest girls and boys are unhealthy and labeled in ways that may deceive parents,” said Debora Comini, UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific. “Children and their parents deserve better.”
Commercially produced complementary foods are a common part of the diets of young children in Southeast Asia, with 79 percent of mothers from urban centers reporting they provide these foods to their young children daily. Across Southeast Asia, sales of commercially produced complementary foods have risen by 45 percent in the past five years.
Lack of national policies and regulations
In terms of regulation, the study noted that none of the seven countries had national policies on the composition and labeling of commercially produced complementary foods which follow all international guidance.
Several countries were found to have no legal measures to regulate the sugar or salt content of such products. Countries with maximum sugar or salt thresholds often only applied them to certain categories, such as cereals or snack foods, and the thresholds were higher than international standards.
Sugar intake early in life can lead to cavities, weight gain, and poor eating habits, while high sodium intake can lead to high blood pressure, with impacts that can be lifelong.
Misleading labels
Extensive use of claims was also found, with claims about product composition or nutrient content appearing on nearly 90 percent of the products assessed.
Common claims appearing on products with high sugar, salt, or fat content included “all natural”, “good source of vitamins”, and “no artificial ingredients.”
In Cambodia, the Philippines, and Lao PDR, the majority of products were only labeled in English or non-national languages, limiting the ability of parents to make informed choices to ensure nutritious diets for their children.
“Governments and food producers can, and must, play a stronger role in safeguarding the health of the youngest children,” underlined Comini. “Good nutrition in the first years of life helps children thrive, fuelling prosperous families, productive workforces, and powerful economies. On the other hand, poor nutrition increases the risk of stunting, wasting, micronutrient deficiencies, overweight, obesity and disease, ultimately coming at great cost to children and their families, but also to healthcare systems and economies.”
Calling for changes
UNICEF and COMMIT partners are calling for improved government regulations for commercially produced complementary foods, including prohibiting the use of added sugars and sweeteners, limiting sugar and sodium content, and prohibiting misleading marketing and labeling.
Governments need to strictly monitor and regulate commercially produced complementary foods. Parents need support in providing a diverse array of nutritious food to their youngest children and navigating deceptive marketing and labeling practices.