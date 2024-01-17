Thai herbs offer natural solution for PM2.5 respiratory relief

Long-term exposure to PM2.5, or dust particles that are 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, has been linked to chronic lung and heart disease. The major sources of PM2.5 are factory and traffic emissions, as well as smog from crop burning.

“Thai herbs have been scientifically proven to be effective in treating respiratory symptoms, as well as inflammation in internal organs caused by the fine dust slipping through the body’s screening mechanism,” Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, director-general of the department, said on Wednesday.

Dr Taweesilp, who became a household name as spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, lists four Thai herbs as effective defences against fine dust pollution. They are little ironweed, laurel clockvine, Indian gooseberry and turmeric.

The doctor said little ironweed, or “Ya Dok Khao” in Thai, can be brewed and taken as tea three or four times a day to relieve irritation to the respiratory system. Patients with heart and liver conditions should consult a physician before use, as the herb is high in potassium.

Laurel clockvine or “Rang Jeud”, has high detoxifying benefits and can be consumed as tea or capsule.

Indian gooseberry or “Makham Pom” is effective in relieving inflammation and coughing. These delicious light green berries can be consumed fresh, dried or boiled into a beverage.

Turmeric, a well-known spice, contains curcumin which is known to help reduce swelling and ease joint pain. Curcumin also helps prevent cell damage due to exposure to air pollution and up to 9 grams a day can be consumed safely. However, it is not suitable for patients diagnosed with gallstones.