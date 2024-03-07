Thai anti-ageing experts unlock secrets to long life in greying society

“Well-being Talk: Ageing Society” saw doctors, academics, influencers, and celebrities share tips on everything from food, exercise and healthcare to lifestyle and living arrangements for later life.

The “golden years” advice was timely: Thailand is home to 13 million people aged over 60 and this will rise to 19 million in the next 20 years, according to the Institute for Population and Social Research at Mahidol University.

The seminar, held jointly by The Nation and food giant Ajinomoto Co (Thailand) last Saturday, was divided into two sessions.

The first featured advice from Dr Jira Thawornpradit, director of RoyalLife Wellness Bangkok; Assoc Prof Suwimol Sapwarobol, deputy dean in the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences at Chulalongkorn University; and 77-year-old film and TV star Nirut Sirichanya.

Dr Jira kicked things off by correcting a myth about the most common accident among elderly people.

"The main reason that older adults fall in the bathroom is not because they lack calcium, but because of muscle atrophy," she said.

Diet and exercise were the two best weapons against muscle weakness that leads to falls in later life. Good nutrition accounts for about 80% of bodily strength while exercise takes care of 20%, she explained.

Dr Jira also described the symptoms to look out for that mark the start of old age.

"Feeling less energetic, sleeping poorly, and deterioration in your physical health all signal the beginning of the elderly phase,” she said.