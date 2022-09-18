WHAT WILL UNITED BE DOING DURING THE BREAK?

The international break, the last one before the World Cup gets under way in November, ensures a high proportion of the United squad will not be at Carrington for much of the next fortnight.

The players that remain there will continue preparing for what will be an eagerly awaited return to domestic football for the Reds.

United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted it is difficult to ensure more development of his side due to the absences, but the work will continue, regardless, behind the scenes.

“I don’t have the players,” he said. “What can we plan?

