WHAT WILL UNITED BE DOING DURING THE BREAK?
Manchester United's men's team will not be in action again until the start of October, when we make the short trip to the Etihad Stadium, the home of our neighbours and rivals City.
The postponement of the Premier League games with Leeds United this Sunday and Crystal Palace last weekend, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, has meant virtually a month-long gap between our fixtures in the division.
The international break, the last one before the World Cup gets under way in November, ensures a high proportion of the United squad will not be at Carrington for much of the next fortnight.
The players that remain there will continue preparing for what will be an eagerly awaited return to domestic football for the Reds.
United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted it is difficult to ensure more development of his side due to the absences, but the work will continue, regardless, behind the scenes.
“I don’t have the players,” he said. “What can we plan?
“We can plan work structures with the players who will be there. They will get a break but also have good sessions. We can work on specifics but, when 90 per cent of the squad is not there, we cannot work on development. That is clear.”
Following the Manchester derby, United face a lengthy journey to Cyprus to meet Omonia Nicosia in the third of our Group E matches in the Europa League.
An unusual Sunday evening assignment follows, at Everton, before Old Trafford finally gets to welcome its favourites again on Thursday 13 October when Omonia will again provide the opposition.
By then, Ten Hag's men will hope to have reestablished a rhythm that will leave us in a healthy position for what lies ahead this term.