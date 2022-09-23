Patcharajutar and Arpichaya Among Stars at 8th SAT-TWT Open

A solid field of players spearheaded by red-hot Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, who won the last five domestic events (three on the TWT Tour) she entered and Arpichaya Yubol who just won the season-ending Thailand Mixed event in Lumphun on Sunday will strut their stuff next week. Joining the two favourites are 2018 LET Thailand Championships winner Kanyalak Preedasuttijit and two rookies Cholcheva Wongras and Kornkamol Sukaree.

The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited) and the Panorama Golf and Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima. Fans can catch up with news updates on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage or at www.thaiwpga.com.

