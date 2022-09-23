Patcharajutar and Arpichaya Among Stars at 8th SAT-TWT Open
The eight circuit of the Bt2.5 million SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking will tee off at par 72 6,378-yard Rayong Green Valley Country Club between September 27-29.
The tournament, one of the 10 events of the 2021-2022 season, will be competed in a three-day stroke-play format. After 36 holes, top 60 and ties will move ahead to the final round where they will battle it out for the winner’s prize money of Bt367,500.
A solid field of players spearheaded by red-hot Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, who won the last five domestic events (three on the TWT Tour) she entered and Arpichaya Yubol who just won the season-ending Thailand Mixed event in Lumphun on Sunday will strut their stuff next week. Joining the two favourites are 2018 LET Thailand Championships winner Kanyalak Preedasuttijit and two rookies Cholcheva Wongras and Kornkamol Sukaree.
The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited) and the Panorama Golf and Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima. Fans can catch up with news updates on ThaiWPGA Facebook Fanpage or at www.thaiwpga.com.