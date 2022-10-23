“Right culture” - ten Hag happy with Chelsea draw amid dropping Ronaldo
Erik ten Hag praised his players for their "resilience" after a dramatic 94th minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Ten Hag said he was "happy" with the draw and heaped praise on Casemiro, whose late header earned United a vital point.
The Dutch coach also insisted that dropping of Ronaldo for the match was about having the 'right culture, the right standards and values'. Ten Hag suspended Ronaldo after the striker refused to enter as a late substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 home win over Tottenham and stormed off down the touchline.
"Of course it is a big moment, to collect a point." Said Ten Hag
"I think it was a well deserved point. But it doesn't have any matter with that (Ronaldo) case that you mean because it is more important to have the right culture, the right standards, and values. For the long-term it is always more important and in the end that will bring you into the right position."
"And I am happy with this game. First half I think we did quite well, we dictated the game, we created the chances. I think we had three really good chances, then they switched system. And obviously before half-time we lost a little bit control of the game. But after half-time defence, we were again organised on the ball, we were as good as in the first half. So I thought in the end one point each was a fair result and the outcome is 1-1, ok, we have to live with that."
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane left the field in tears on Saturday as his chances of playing in the World Cup were threatened by an apparent knee injury.
The France international was substituted after 60 minutes of United's 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier League.
"Nothing in this moment. We have all seen he came off, but with an injury like this we always have to wait 24 hours, then medical can do their job and then they can set the diagnoses." Add Ten Hag
"I can understand, and I think we all probably can understand him being emotional. The medics have to do a job, make their assessment, set the right diagnosis and from there on we can come to a conclusion."
Varane was in visible distress and had to wipe away tears from his eyes as he made his way to the locker room at Stamford Bridge.
But United manager Erik ten Hag said it was too soon to know the extent of the injury.