“Right culture” - ten Hag happy with Chelsea draw amid dropping Ronaldo

The Dutch coach also insisted that dropping of Ronaldo for the match was about having the 'right culture, the right standards and values'. Ten Hag suspended Ronaldo after the striker refused to enter as a late substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 home win over Tottenham and stormed off down the touchline.

"Of course it is a big moment, to collect a point." Said Ten Hag

"I think it was a well deserved point. But it doesn't have any matter with that (Ronaldo) case that you mean because it is more important to have the right culture, the right standards, and values. For the long-term it is always more important and in the end that will bring you into the right position."

"And I am happy with this game. First half I think we did quite well, we dictated the game, we created the chances. I think we had three really good chances, then they switched system. And obviously before half-time we lost a little bit control of the game. But after half-time defence, we were again organised on the ball, we were as good as in the first half. So I thought in the end one point each was a fair result and the outcome is 1-1, ok, we have to live with that."



