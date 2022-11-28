Ex-Korean taekwondo coach receives Thai ID card, is now ‘Chatchai Choi’

Choi reportedly came to Bang Kapi district office with two Thai taekwondo exponents, namely Chutchawal Khawlaor and Chanatip Sonkham.

The national taekwondo coach's ID card indicated his name "Chatchai Choi”, which was given by Somdet Phra Maha Rajjamangalamuni (Somdet Thongchai), the assistant abbot of Wat Traimit in August.

Choi said he feel relieved after receiving his ID card as he no longer needs to request a visa, work permit or other documents for work in Thailand.

He said he will purchase a house in Thailand to live with his family.

"Apart from being a national taekwondo coach, I want to participate in the election similar to other Thais," he said, confirming that he will do his best in his duty to train Thai taekwondo exponents.